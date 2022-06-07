New Syndicated Series ‘iCrime With Elizabeth Vargas’ to Launch This Fall

“iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas,” a new, nationally syndicated true crime show, will premiere September 12, Scott Sternberg Productions and Trifecta Entertainment and Media announced. The show will air in over 95% of the country and will be hosted by Emmy-award winning journalist Elizabeth Vargas (“20/20,” “America’s Most Wanted”).

In 30-minute episodes airing Monday through Friday each week, the series will explore crime through the lens of smartphones. With clips of crimes captured on phone video and interviews between Vargas and victims, bystanders, law enforcement and the amateur photographers themselves, the show will explore the phenomenon of technology intersecting with crime.

“Cell phone videos have completely changed the social landscape,” Vargas said in a statement. “Anyone, anywhere, with a cell phone can record crimes as they happen, and those videos can have a huge impact … iCrime will cull the most powerful of these videos, while providing important insight on the law and how to keep safe. I could not be more excited to host this new show.”

Hank Cohen, Scott Sternberg, and Vargas all serve as executive producers on the series, which recently started production.

Co-creator Sternberg said, “The emergent widespread use of smartphones to immediately record everything as it happens gave us the idea to produce ‘iCrime.’ Video from anywhere and everywhere of real situations shot by all of us is a natural way to give viewers a daily dive into the unbelievable realism of crime videos … And having a host like Elizabeth Vargas brings ‘iCrime’ to another level.”

“We’re so gratified that stations have responded to this show in such a big way. This new form of Everyman recordings has become an important new social media tool in helping law enforcement gain truth in crimes committed across the country,” Cohen, co-creator and CEO of distributor Trifecta, added. “And to be producing alongside renowned crime journalist Elizabeth Vargas and veteran crime producer Scott Sternberg just checks all the boxes.”

Nexstar’s WPIX in New York will air the show before its afternoon news, and other Nexstar Media Inc. stations have struck similar deals. More than 60 stations from the Sinclair Broadcast Group will include the show on their fall lineups. Gray Media Group, Scripps Media Inc., Cox Media Group, Tegna Inc., CBS Television Stations, Fox Television Stations and Weigel Broadcasting will also air the show.

Trifecta will handle domestic distribution. President Michael Daraio will oversee all advertising and sponsorship sales for the show. Scott Sternberg Productions will handle international sales.