‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ Creators Set HBO Max Comedy Pilot ‘Computer School’

Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin have set up the comedy pilot “Computer School” at HBO Max, Variety has learned.

In the pilot, a recent high school grad and his uncle attend the same computer class in suburban Michigan. Robinson will star as the uncle. Robinson and Kanin are writing and executive producing the pilot. Andrew Gaynord will direct.

The pilot marks the latest collaboration for Kanin and Robinson. The duo most recently created the critically-acclaimed Netflix sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.” The series has aired two seasons on Netflix to date, with the most recent six-episode season dropping on the streamer in July 2021.

Prior to their work on “I Think You Should Leave,” they were to of the co-creators of the Comedy Central series “Detroiters” along with Sam Richardson and Joe Kelly. They also wrote the 2019 “Documentary Now!” episode “Any Given Sunday Afternoon.” Kanin and Robinson originally met when they were both writers for the long-running NBC sketch series “Saturday Night Live.” They were part of the writing team for the show in 2016 when it was nominated for the Emmy Award for best variety series.

On the acting side, Robinson has also appeared on “Documentary Now!,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Detroiters,” as well as on shows like “Making History.” He has lent his voice to numerous animated shows, most recently “Big City Greens,” “Teenage Euthanasia,” “Solar Opposites,” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” He also voiced Brett Kavanaugh on the Showtime animated series “Our Cartoon President.”

Kanin is repped by UTA. Robinson is repped by CAA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.