‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Tim Robinson’s beloved sketch comedy show “I Think You Should Leave” has been renewed for Season 3 at Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively.

Cast member Sam Richardson told Variety that the team was in the process of writing the third season in early March. It is unclear when Season 3 will debut, as well as how many episodes it will contain. If one thing’s for sure, there will be more memes (and hopefully more hot dogs).

“I’m not sure when they’ll start filming,” said Richardson, who appeared in both seasons of the Netflix show. “But there are funny sketches coming already, I can tell you that much.”

“I Think You Should Leave” is created by Robinson and Zach Kanin. Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island) and Ali Bell executive produce for Party Over Here, alongside Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point, and Alice Mathias.

Richardson previously made his mark on “I Think You Should Leave” as the host of both the “Baby of the Year” and “Little Buff Boys” sketches. Robinson and Richardson met at Second City in Detroit and soon became close friends. They later moved to Chicago and started performing shows together six nights a week. Before “I Think You Should Leave,” the pair co-created “Detroiters” with Kanin and Joe Kelly and starred in the series as Tim and Sam.

Richardson said of Robinson back in July, “It’s so rare to find someone who understands and complements your comedic style and voice like that.”

On March 1, Variety reported that Robinson and Kanin landed a new comedy pilot, “Computer School,” at HBO Max. The series follows a recent high school grad and his uncle (played by Robinson), who attend the same computer class in suburban Michigan. Robinson and Kanin are writing and executive producing the pilot. Andrew Gaynord will direct.

Richardson recently starred in Apple TV+’ “The Afterparty” and will return for Season 2.