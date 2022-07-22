‘I Am Groot’ Drops Trailer, Renewed For Five Additional Episodes

After the long reign of Baby Yoda, a new young alien is set to take Disney+ by storm. The first trailer for “I Am Groot,” the “Guardians of the Galaxy” animated spinoff starring the monosyllabic space hero, has been released out of Marvel Studios Comic-Con animation panel on Friday.

In addition, the panel revealed that after the initial five animated shorts premiere this August, “I Am Groot” will return with additional episodes at a later date.

Initially created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby in the 1960s comic book “Tales to Astonish,” Groot (voiced in the MCU by Vin Diesel) is an extraterrestrial space creature noted for his friendly demeanor and gentle disposition. Although highly intelligent, Groot can only say one phrase, “I am Groot,” at any time, though those close to him — particularly his regular partner-in-crime Rocket Raccoon — are capable of understanding the intent behind his words.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Groot first appeared in 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which saw the character sacrifice himself to be replaced by his son, “Baby Groot,” which grew as a sapling out of his body. “I am Groot” is set to explore Baby Groot’s adventures across the galaxy away from the Guardians, as he meets new characters and finds himself in perilous situations. Diesel returned to provide voiceovers for the series, and Bradley Cooper will return to provide the voice of Rocket Racoon, with other characters expected to return.

Each of the five animated shorts will explore a different point of Groot’s childhood. The teaser shows Groot engaging in a fight with a militaristic group of tiny blue aliens, only to become their savior after a lead he farts out proves to be a source of food for the colony. Other clips shown include Groot exploring a giant spaceship, dancing with a gelatinous clone of himself and dressing in moss clothing.

“I am Groot” marks the second animated MCU series to premiere on Disney+, after last year’s anthology series “What If…?” Ryan Little, who served as a script coordinator and writer on “What If…?,” created “I Am Groot” and writes the series. Kirsten Lepore serves as the director, and executive produces with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn.

“I Am Groot” isn’t the only “Guardians” spinoff set to premiere this year. In December, “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” shot during the production of the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” will begin streaming on Disney+.

“I am Groot” will premiere all five shorts on Disney+ Aug. 10. Watch the full trailer for the series below.