Media Talent Discovery App Husslup Partners With Fuse Media, Keshet Studios and Roadmap Writers

Media talent discovery app Husslup has joined with Fuse Media, Keshet Studios and Roadmap Writers to expand its search initiatives in identifying the next generation of film and TV talent.

The Husslup app, currently in its beta stage, also revealed the winners of its “Roadmap Writers X HUSSLUP” pitch competition: Writers Sarah Mack and Josh Price landed the prize, a chance to pitch their completed script, “Shrink Retreat,” to Keshet International CEO Alon Shtruzman (“La Brea,” “The Missing”).

“Shrink Retreat” is about “a burned-out young therapist tries to rekindle her passion for helping others at a secret retreat for psychologists at what turns out to be a wacky summer camp.”

The winner was chosen from a group of five finalists that also included Eric Rudnick (“Hold You so Tight”), Gabriel Malasig (“American Retail”), Jacobo Fe (“Halsted: Between Pleasure and Pain”) and Gina DeAngeles (“The Knocking at the Marsh”).

More than 300 entries were submitted, with Husslup members choosing the winner out of the five finalists.

“We are all about great writers telling original stories and Husslup helps us source and vet smart new talent,” Shtruzman said. “I am so excited to be an early partner in this groundbreaking digital platform and look forward to hearing the winning pitch from an amazing writer who has the potential to create the next big hit.”

Husslup is also working with Fuse Media to find films to premiere in 2024 on the company’s Fuse+ streaming service. Creators submitting their films through Husslup will have a chance to be part of the Fuse+ Filmmakers to Watch, which elevates young women and minority directors, filmmakers, and talent through a film series supporting young diverse artists.

“Fuse has always supported independent filmmakers via our award-winning Fuse Docs and Fuse Films franchises, both of which spotlight stories about underrepresented communities,” said Marc Leonard, Fuse Media’s head of content and marketing. “What we’ve discovered through that process is that there really isn’t an environment to foster the development of emerging filmmakers. We created Filmmakers to Watch to fill that void and are excited to partner with Husslup to introduce exciting new talent to our audience.”

Run by founder/CEO H. Schuster, Husslup’s 45 launch partners include NBCUniversal’s film and studio groups, Telemundo, the Russo brothers’ AGBO Films, horror shingle Blumhouse Productions and Don Cheadle’s This Radicle Act. It also has formed partnerships with DEI-focused organizations such as Women In Film, Outfest and the National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP).

[Photos: H. Schuster, Josh Price and Sarah Mack.]