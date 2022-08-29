Former WarnerMedia Exec Alex Maghen Joins Husslup as CTO (EXCLUSIVE)

Former WarnerMedia tech exec Alex Maghen has joined Husslup as chief technology officer. He’ll oversee all engineering and technological aspects of the company, including strategy, as the new mobile app for creative talent discovery in media and entertainment continues its launch. The app is currently in an invite-only beta stage.

Maghen will report to Husslup CEO/founder H Schuster, who announced the hire on Monday. “Any tech company is only as good as the talented people behind it, and with Alex’s arrival we are now fully positioned to accelerate our product growth and fulfill our mission of democratizing and diversifying access to the industry,” Schuster said in a statement. “Alex is a triple threat—he has deep technical expertise, an impressive CV at the intersection of technology and entertainment, and a personal understanding of the obstacles that diverse members of our creative community face.”

At WarnerMedia, Maghnen headed up the company’s digital product and engineering unit. Serving most recently for seven years as senior vice president, he oversaw approximately 400 staffers across a variety of disciplines in Burbank, New York, Atlanta and London.

Prior to Warner Bros., Maghen held numerous CTO posts at companies including Yahoo Music, Viacom/MTV Networks, MySpace and Grindr. He also co-hosts “Daddy Squared: The Gay Dad Podcast” together with his husband, Yan Dekel.

Husslup is currently working with launch partners including NBCUniversal’s film and studio groups, Telemundo, the Russo brothers’ AGBO Films, Tyra Banks’ Bankable Productions, horror shingle Blumhouse Productions and Don Cheadle’s This Radicle Act, as well as organizations such as Women in Film, Outfest and the National Association of Latino Independent Producers.