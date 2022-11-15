‘Hunters’ to End With Season 2 at Amazon, Premiere Date Set

“Hunters” will end with Season 2 at Amazon, which will debut on Jan. 13, Variety has confirmed with sources.

The conspiracy thriller series originally debuted on the streamer in February 2020 and was renewed for a second season in August of that year, though no mention was made at the time of the show ending with the new season.

Variety has reached out to Amazon for comment and will update this story should they respond.

Per the official description, the show “follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.”

The cast of Season 1 included Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin. In addition, Udo Kier has joined the show as Adolf Hitler, while Jennifer Jason Leigh has been cast as a Nazi hunter named Chava Apfelbaum.

The series was created by David Weil, who also serves as executive producer and co-showrunner along with Nikki Toscano. Jordan Peele also executive produces along with Win Rosenfeld under their Monkeypaw Productions banner. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is also an executive producer. Nelson McCormick executive produces along with Sonar Entertainment’s David Ellender. Amazon Studios produces along with Monkeypaw and Sonar.

This is now the second high-profile Amazon series to announce it will end after just two seasons. “Carnival Row” starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne is also coming to an end when its second season debuts in early 2023.

Entertainment Weekly first reported “Hunters” was ending.