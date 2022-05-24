‘Hunter x Hunter’ Manga Creator Joins Twitter, Teases New Chapters After Four-Year Hiatus

After a four-year hiatus, popular manga “Hunter x Hunter” may be making its grand return.

Yoshihiro Togashi, the manga artist behind the popular shonen battle anime, joined Twitter on Monday and appeared to tease new chapters of the series. In his first tweet, which has amassed over 800,000 likes and 200,000 retweets, Togashi posted a picture of what appears to the edge of a Manga sketch, with a caption that roughly translates to “four more episodes for the time being.”

Shortly after the post went live, fellow manga artist Yusuke Murata, best known for creating “One Punch Man,” quote tweeted it and confirmed that the account was legitimate, saying he was “with the man himself.”

One of the most popular manga series of all time, with over 79 million copies in circulation, “Hunter x Hunter” has faced numerous hiatuses over its run, due to Togashi’s struggles with illness and back pain. The last published chapter, 390, was published in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018. The series is licensed and released in the United States by Viz Media.

First published in 1998, “Hunter x Hunter” is set in the world filled with “Hunters,” special mercenaries who scour the world for treasure or criminals. The story follows Gon Freecss, a young boy who sets out to become a hunter in order to track down his missing father, as he encounters paranormal danger and develops a team of allies in his travels around the world. The manga has been adapted into television twice, beginning with a 62 episode series that ran from 1999 to 2001. The second anime series, which ran from 2011 to 2014 for 148 episodes, is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Aside from “Hunter x Hunter,” Togashi is best known for his acclaimed 1990 manga “YuYu Hakusho,” as well as his marriage to Naoko Takeuchi, the creator of “Sailor Moon.”