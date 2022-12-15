Hulu’s ‘The Other Black Girl’ Adds Brian Baumgartner, Alyshia Ochse, and Kate Owens as Recurring Guest Stars (EXCLUSIVE)

Brian Baumgartner, Alyshia Ochse, and Kate Owens have been cast in Hulu’s forthcoming original series “The Other Black Girl” in recurring guest roles.

They’re joined by recently announced recurring guest star Garcelle Beauvais.

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Zakiya Dalila Harris, the series follows editorial assistant Nella, who is tired of being the only black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, and Eric McCormack will star.

Baumgartner (“The Office”) will play Colin, Wagner’s best-selling author. “He is the reason the lights are still on at the place. Colin’s books have worldwide appeal and have been made into movies and TV series. He is sensitive and feels like the characters in his books are his children and a part of him. When he comes to the publishing office, he revels in the attention that Vera and Richard heap upon him,” reads his character description.

He is repped by by Theodore B. Gekis of Gekis Ribera Management and align Public Relations.

Ochse (“True Detective,” “Ballers”) will portray Maisy, an editor at Wagner, who is known to always wear a power suit, and speaks twice as loud as needed. Maisy is quickly impressed by her new assistant Hazel-May McCall. According to her description, she “is capable, yet if you ask her old assistant, she is just a tad bit needy and a wee bit lazy. She works closely with Richard, and on more than one occasion, they are seen discussing things that clearly have nothing to do with publishing.”

Ochse is repped by Tamar Ahsan, Kristi Eddington of CESD and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.

Owens will play Sophia, a Bushwick hipster that works in the office. “When a woke think piece hits the internet, Sophie distributes it throughout the workplace. Of course with every article that comes out, Sophie feels compelled to have a discourse with Nella. However, Sophie is blissfully ignorant to Nella’s struggles with things inside their very own office that she thinks don’t pertain to the Wagner workplace,” reads her description.

She is repped by Odenkirk-Provissiero Entertainment, and attorney Molly Fenton.

Hulu previously announced the straight-to-series order at Summer TCA in August 2022. Rashida Jones, Temple Hill (Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey), Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey serve as executive producers. Reddout and Hickey are also showrunners. Onyx Collective is the studio behind the production.