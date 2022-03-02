Hulu Releases ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Trailer Starring Elle Fanning (TV News Roundup)

Hulu has released an official trailer for “The Girl From Plainville” — a limited series inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s “texting suicide” case.

Based on Jesse Barron’s Esquire article of the same name, “The Girl From Plainville” dives into Carter’s (Elle Fanning) relationship with Conrad Roy III (Colton Ryan) and his following death, which led to her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

“All he thought about was dying… I really just wanted to help him,” says Fanning’s Carter in the gripping trailer, which is full of unsettling text messages and moments both following and leading up to Roy’s death.

In addition to Fanning and Ryan, the series also stars Chloë Sevigny as Lynn Roy, Cara Buono as Gail Carter, Kai Lennox as David Carter and Norbert Leo Butz as Conrad Roy II.

Hailing from UCP of the Universal Studio Group, “The Girl From Plainville” is written and executive produced by showrunners Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus. Additional executive producers are Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Consulting producers include Barron and Erin Lee Carr. Kelly Funke oversees the project for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions.

PRODUCTION

Nickelodeon has begun production on its movie musical “Snow Day,” which is set to premiere on Paramount Plus later this year. Starring Ky Baldwin, Michaela Russell, Jerry Trainor, Laura Bell Bundy and Rob Huebel, the reimagining of the 2000 comedy film of the same name follows a group of children following their dreams after school shuts down on a snow day. The film is shooting in Montreal, Canada and also stars Logan Aultman, Dominic Mariche, Myles Erlick, Monique Jasmine Paul, Destiny Rettinger, Lilly Bartlam and Viggo Hanvelt.

TRAILERS

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for its comedy thriller series “The Outlaws.” All six episodes of the series will premiere in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand on April 1 after a successful premiere in the United Kingdom last year. The show tells the story of a group of lawbreakers who are brought together by a shared community service sentence. When one of them gets involved with the world of organized crime, the group unites in unexpected ways. The series stars Rhianne Barreto (“Hanna”) as Rani, Gamba Cole (“Guerrilla”) as Christian, Stephen Merchant as Greg, Christopher Walken (“Severance”) as Frank, Eleanor Tomlinson (“Poldark”) as Lady Gabriela, Darren Boyd (“Trying”) as John, Clare Perkins (“The Wheel of Time”) as Myrna and Jessica Gunning (“Back”) as Diane. “The Outlaws” is co-created by director-writer Stephen Merchant (“The Office”) and Elgin James. Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice also serve as executive producers. The show is co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios.

GREENLIGHTS

The History Channel has greenlit nonfiction series “Five Families,” based on Selwyn Raab’s bestseller, “Five Families: The Rise, Decline and Resurgence of America’s Most Powerful Mafia Empires.” Produced by Ray Liotta and Propagate, the show will tackle the dramatic ascent and decline of the five New York mafia families as they built their empire throughout the 20th century. A+E holds distribution rights for the series, which will be told in eight one-hour episodes.

FIRST LOOKS

BYU TV has shared a first look at the Season 15 premiere of its original sketch comedy series “Studio C,” featuring a guest appearance by Will Forte (“MacGruber,” “The Last Man on Earth”). Created by Matt Meese and Jared Shores, “Studio C” first premiered in 2012, and has broadcast over 160 episodes. The show also has a popular Youtube channel, with over 2 billion total views and 2.5 million subscribers. The current cast of the show includes Jason Gray, Dalton Johnson, Garet Allen, Jessica Drolet, Tanner Gillman, Jetta Juriansz, Arvin Mitchell, April Rock and Austin Williams. The Season 15 premiere of the show will air on BYU TV on March 14.

DEVELOPMENT

ADD Content and Blue Ant Studios have inked a deal to develop a North American remake of Israeli drama series “The First Family.” The original show, created by Shachar Magan and Noa Rotman, follows the lives of a newly elected Israeli prime minister’s family as they struggle under the scrutiny of the public eye. The series was partially based on Noa Rotman’s own experiences as the granddaughter of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. This is the latest Israeli remake ADD Content has been involved in, after having previously sold the rights to the series “Euphoria” to HBO for its ongoing American remake. Other recents projects produced by Blue Ant Studios include the upcoming “The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks” for Prime Video, as well as “Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell” for Peacock.

EVENTS

Disney Junior has announced the preschool television network’s first-ever Disney Junior Fun Fest, which will take place on April 29 at the Disney California Adventure park in Anaheim, Calif. The one-day event will include first looks into upcoming Disney Junior series, games, music and performances — such as a “Doc McStuffins” stage show and an “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party” cupcake decorating course. Additional scheduling and special appearances will be announced soon.

LATE NIGHT

Nick Kroll, Caitríona Balfe and musical guest Turnstile will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday, while Andy Serkis and Fiona Hill will be on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Courteney Cox, Connor Ratliff and Benson Boone will be guests on “The Late Show with Seth Myers.”