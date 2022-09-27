Hulu Orders Series Adaptation of Rebecca Godfrey Book ‘Under the Bridge,’ Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar to Co-Showrun

Hulu has ordered an eight-episode limited series based on the Rebecca Godfrey novel “Under the Bridge,” Variety has learned.

Quinn Shephard is adapting the book for the screen and will serve as an executive producer. Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, with Tigelaar executive producing under her Best Day Ever banner. Stacey Silverman of Best Day Ever will also executive produce along with Godfrey. Geeta Patel serves as director and executive producer. ABC Signature will produce, with Best Day Ever currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Per the official description of the series from Hulu, the story follows “the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Godfrey takes us into the hidden world of the seven teenage girls and a boy accused of the savage murder, revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.”

As a writer, Shephard is known for her work on the films “Blame” and “Not Okay,” both of which she also starred in and directed. “Blame” debuted at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, while “Not Okay” debuted on Hulu on July 29.

Mehta was most recently a writer and co-executive producer on the Hulu series “Tell Me Lies.” His past credits include “Fear the Walking Dead” at AMC, “The Sinner” at USA Network, and the Netflix series “Narcos.”

Tigelaar is currently in production on the Hulu series “Tiny Beautiful Things” starring Kathryn Hahn, based on the book of the same name. Tigelaar wrote the adaptation and is also an executive producer on the show. Most recently, Tigelaar was the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the critically-acclaimed Hulu limited series “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Patel recently directed an episode of the first season of the hit HBO “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon.” Her other TV directing credits include Hulu’s “The Great,” “P-Valley” at Starz, and “Santa Clarita Diet” at Netflix.

(Pictured, left to right: Liz Tigelaar, Samir Mehta, Geeta Patel)