Hulu Orders Series Adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin Psychological Drama Novel ‘Saint X’

Hulu has ordered a series adaptation of the novel “Saint X” by Alexis Schaitkin, Variety has learned.

The series is described as a psychological drama told in multiple timelines and perspectives. It is about a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation and how it creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Hulu has given the show an eight-episode order. Leila Gerstein will write and executive produce the adapatation. Gerstein previously worked on the Hulu shows “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Looking for Alaska.” Dee Rees is attached to direct and executive produce. Rees received an Oscar nomination for her work on the screenplay for “Mudbound,” which she also directed. Schaitkin, Stephen Williams, Anonymous Content, and DreamCrew Entertainment will also executive produce. ABC Signature is the studio.

Hulu has found great success in the past with adapting novels into series. Perhaps most famously, the streamer adapted the Margaret Atwood novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which is the only streaming series to date to win the Emmy for best drama series. There is also “Looking for Alaska,” based on the John Green novel, as well as shows such as “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Shrill,” “Normal People,” and “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

