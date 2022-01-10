Hulu Orders Comedy Series ‘Reboot’ From Steve Levitan With Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer

Hulu has picked up the comedy series “Reboot” from creator Steve Levitan, Variety has learned.

The show was originally ordered to pilot at Hulu back in August. Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville lead the cast along with Judy Greer, who joins in the role played in the pilot by Leslie Bibb.

“After working thirty years in TV comedy, this is both my love letter to sitcoms and, if I’m being honest, much-needed therapy,” Levitan said.

Steeped in the irony of the television’s industry continuing inclination to reboot hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast is back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

“Steve’s incredible track record speaks for itself. ‘Modern Family’ was brilliant and massively appealing, making millions upon millions of viewers laugh week-after-week and quickly becoming a global sensation,” said Jordan Helman, head of scripted content for Hulu “We’re honored that Hulu will be home to Steve’s return to television with ‘Reboot’ and given our slate of successful comedies such as ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Pen15,’ ‘Ramy’ and more, we know our viewers will devour this hilariously meta satire.”

Key stars as Reed Sterling, a fussy actor on the fictitious family multi-cam sitcom, “Step Right Up,” who graduated from the Yale school of drama and resents the show for ruining his career. Knoxville will play Clay Barber, a dark and filthy standup comedian who’s only real acting job was on the same bright and sunny sitcom. Greer stars as Bree Marie Larson, a small-town pageant girl who always dreamed of being an actress and a princess and both somehow came true. In addition, Rachel Bloom stars as the sitcom writer with a fresh take, Hannah; Calum Worthy plays Zack, the hyphenate movie star/hip-hop artist; and Krista Marie Yu plays a tech exec turned television creative exec, Elaine.

“Steve Levitan is a comedy genius and his idea for ‘Reboot’ is as hilarious as it is timely,” said Karey Burke, president of 20th TV. “We’re thrilled that our friends at Hulu love this sly, wildly funny look at the television comedy business as much as we do. And the spectacular cast Steve’s assembled speaks to both the quality of the writing and the appeal of this platform as a home for smart, high quality television. Everyone jumped at the chance to come on board.”

Levitan created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. John Enbom, Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. “Reboot” is produced by 20th Television for Hulu, with Levitan currently under an overall deal at the studio.