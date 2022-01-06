Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Joins Hulu Live TV Lineup

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is available to Hulu + Live TV subscribers starting today, under a deal between Discovery and the Disney-owned streamer.

As of Jan. 6, Hulu + Live TV subscribers have access to the live OWN channel, including the upcoming series “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” (premiering Jan. 7) and “The Kings of Napa” (premiering Jan. 11).

Hulu subscribers also have on-demand access to OWN’s library content, including hits like “Ready to Love” and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” which were respectively Friday and Saturday night’s top original cable series respectively among African American women in 2021. OWN’s primetime premieres on average rank No. 2 with African American women among cable networks.

The addition of OWN comes after Hulu, as of Dec. 21, hiked the price of its live TV packages by $5/month with the non-optional additions of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. As of the September 2021 quarter, Hulu had 4.0 million live TV customers, up 300,000 sequentially but down from 4.1 million in the year-earlier period.

OWN joins the Hulu + Live TV lineup alongside the portfolio of other Discovery channels available on the service since 2018, including Discovery Channel, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Animal Planet, TRVL and MotorTrend. Additional Discovery networks are available via Hulu’s entertainment add-on package (an extra $7.99/month) including America Heroes Channel, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery Family, Magnolia Network and Science Channel.

“We are excited to partner with Hulu on this opportunity to connect with new audiences and expand viewership for our hit OWN programming across multiple platforms,” Tina Perry, president of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, said in a statement.

Last year, OWN announced a co-production with Onyx Collective on Hulu for docuseries “The Hair Tales,” slated to premiere later in 2022, from executive producers Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis, who created the series concept. Produced by Joy Mill Entertainment, Culture House, Tetravision, and Harpo Films, “The Hair Tales” is an intimate exploration of Black women, beauty and identity through the distinctive lens of Black hair. Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, and Oprah Winfrey also serve as executive producers.