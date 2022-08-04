Hulu, Onyx Collective Order Comedy Series ‘The Other Black Girl’ With Rashida Jones Producing

Hulu and Onyx Collective have ordered the comedy series “The Other Black Girl.”

The series is based on the Zakiya Dalila Harris novel of the same name. In the show, Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Danielle Henderson will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the show. Rashida Jones, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach, and Harris will also serve as executive producers. Harris and Jones co-wrote the pilot script. Onyx Collective will produce. “The Other Black Girl” was first put into development in 2020 when Duncan signed an overall deal with Hulu.

Henderson has previously written for shows like “The Harper House” at Paramount+, “Dare Me” at USA Network,” “Sorry for Your Loss” for Facebook Watch, and “Maniac” at Netflix. She is best known for creating the “Feminist Ryan Gosling” blog and later book, which was published in 2012.

She is repped by CAA and Kaplan Perrone Entertainment.

Jones has been increasingly active as a producer of late while also still pursuing high-profile acting roles. As an executive producer, her recent credits include “Claws” at TNT and “Kevin Can F*** Himself” at AMC. She also executive produced the Netflix series “#BlackAF,” in which she also starred. It was announced in 2021 that Jones, Kenya Barris, and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas were named as principal partners in BET Studios, a first-of-its-kind venture meant to offer equity ownership for Black content creators, which is backed by BET and Paramount.

Jones is repped by UTA and Schreck Rose.