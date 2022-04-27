Hulu Musical Drama Pilot ‘History of a Pleasure Seeker’ Adds Two to Cast

The Hulu musical drama pilot “History of a Pleasure Seeker” has added Olumide Olorunfemi and Bebe Bettencourt to its cast, Variety has learned.

The pair join previously announced cast members Carla Woodcock and Callum Kerr in the pilot, which is based on the Richard Mason novel of the same name.

“History of a Pleasure Seeker” is set in Amsterdam in 1907 and tells the tale of a charismatic young man’s explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque.

Olorunfemi will play Sisanda, a Xhosa woman raised in South Africa’s Eastern Cape. She’s used to being the most admired young lady in her village. She did not imagine she’d spend her life cleaning other people’s floors.

Olorunfemi was recently featured in the Marvel film “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” as the younger version of Naomie Harris’ character, Shriek. She is repped by Independent Talent Group.

Bettencourt will play Louisa. Louisa has her father’s entrepreneurial instincts, and is exasperated by the constraints of her social position. A keen observer of human frailty, she’s the strategist who maintains her sister’s social dominance of their gilded world.

Bettencourt just starred in the Australian series “Eden” and “The Dry” opposite Erica Bana. She will next be seen in “Spiderhead” alongside Miles Teller. She is repped by Independent Talent, United Management, and Principal LA.

Mason is adapting the novel for the screen and will also executive produce. Julie Anne Robinson is attached to direct and executive produce the pilot. Christopher Read will executive produce in addition to serving as composer. Fremantle executive produces along with Jimmy Mulville of Hat Trick Productions and Michael Gracey. ABC Signature will produce.