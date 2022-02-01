Hulu to Stream Fox Series Including ‘The Masked Singer’ In New Output Deal

Fox Entertainment and Hulu announced a new program output deal allowing Hulu to stream all out-of-season episodes of several Fox unscripted and animated series.

Unscripted series that will stream on Hulu under the deal include “The Masked Singer,” “Lego Masters,” “I Can See Your Voice,” “Name That Tune,” “The Masked Dancer,” “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior.”

“The Masked Singer,” “I Can See Your Voice,” “The Masked Dancer” and “Name That Tune” are produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” is produced by Studio Ramsay Global, the recently formed production entity from Ramsay and Fox Entertainment. “Lego Masters” is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, while “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior” are produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato.

Hulu will also stream animated comedy “HouseBroken,” which stars Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Jason Mantzoukas. HouseBroken is produced by Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment, and animated by Fox’s animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.

The deal additionally includes future unscripted programming that will be owned and controlled by Fox Entertainment.

“This deal proudly continues the Fox/Hulu partnership. Hulu continues to be a great place for fans to catch-up on, and even discover, Fox’s iconic, talked-about stories and characters,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier. “Welcome, Joe Earley — yet another great addition to the partnership.”

Earley, president of Hulu, added, “Hulu’s extensive selection of content makes it the ultimate destination for TV fans. With this deal, we’re thrilled to offer our subscribers even more unrivaled animation and unscripted programming, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Fox Entertainment.”