Hulu’s Chippendales Series ‘Immigrant’ Casts Spencer Boldman

Spencer Boldman has been cast in the recurring role of Lance McCrae in “Immigrant,” Hulu’s upcoming limited series based on the story of Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani).

The series, which is written, executive produced and co-showrun by Robert Siegel, follows Banerjee’s darkly comedic, crime-ridden journey as an Indian-American immigrant creating what became a wildly popular male revue show.

Lance McCrae is described as “the ultimate specimen” and the hottest Chippendales dancer of them all. He is also the inspiration and star of choreographer Nick De Noia’s (Murray Bartlett) greatest, most ambitious routine yet.

Along with Nanjiani and Bartlett, previously announced cast members include Andrew Rannells, Dan Stevens, Juliette Lewis, Robin De Jesús, Annaleigh Ashford, Quentin Plair and Nicola Peltz.

Boldman starred as Adam Davenport in four seasons of the Disney XD series “Lab Rats” and played Jackson in the Disney Channel movie “Zapped,” where he appeared opposite Zendaya. He also played French Samuels in Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s “21 Jump Street” in 2012 and and Gio Fortunato in Siegel’s film “Cruise” in 2018. Boldman is repped by CAA and Antonia DeNardo at Millennium Artists.

In addition to Siegel, executive producers of “Immigrant” include Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Konner serve as showrunner with Siegel, while Shakman serves as director. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio on the series.