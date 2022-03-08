Hulu Orders Detective Drama ‘Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem’ Starring Mandy Patinkin

Hulu has picked up the drama series “Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem” to series, Variety has learned.

The series was ordered to pilot at the streamer in 2021. Hulu has given the one-hour drama a 10 episode first season order. Per the official description of the show, it asks the question how do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something, but is one of them a killer? That’s what the world’s once greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth, and his protégée, Imogene, aim to discover — the truth at all costs.

Mandy Patinkin will star as Cotesworth, with Violett Beane set to play Imogene. The series also stars Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, and Pardis Saremi.

“Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem” is written and executive produced by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams. Weis and McAdams will also serve as co-showrunners on the series. Marc Webb directed the pilot and executive produces via Black Lamb. Mark Martin is also an executive producer on the series. ABC Signature is the studio. Webb and Black Lamb are under an overall deal at ABC Signature.

Patinkin most recently appeared as a main cast member on Season 5 of “The Good Fight” on Paramount Plus. He is also known for his Emmy-nominated role on the Showtime drama “Homeland,” which ended its run at the premium cabler in 2020 after eight seasons. Beane starred in the CBS drama series “God Friended Me” and has also appeared on Fox’s “The Resident” as well as “The Flash” at The CW and “The Leftovers” at HBO.