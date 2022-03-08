Hulu Hires WME’s Brandon Shaw as Vice President of Originals Publicity

Hulu has hired Brandon Shaw to serve as vice president of originals publicity, Variety has learned.

In his new role, Shaw will report to Candice Ashton, who was recently promoted to senior vice president of originals publicity and events. Barrie Gruner is executive vice president of marketing and publicity for Hulu Originals, with Shannon Ryan overseeing the group in her role as president of content marketing for Hulu and General Entertainment. Shaw will be responsible for managing Hulu series PR efforts including executive media relations, media campaigns, and trade and announcement strategies. He will start at Hulu at the end of March.

Shaw most recently served as vice president of corporate communications at WME, where he worked the agency’s leadership on the communications strategy for the company. He was also involved with the agency’s social impact and diversity & inclusion communications as well as entertainment business and trade media relations. Prior to WME, he was the director of corporate and executive communications at ICM. Shaw also worked at Fifteen Minutes PR, leading crisis, litigation, corporate, and entertainment accounts. In his time there, he handled clients such as the Casting Society of America, Fisker Inc, Hilton & Hyland real estate, and more.

Shaw also has experience in the political arena, having worked for the Obama administration as a member of the President’s advance team. In that role, he managed media logistics on the road for President Obama and senior White House Staff. He was also an associated in the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence.

Shaw is an accomplished writer as well, with his working appearing in publications like Variety, The New York Times, BruceSpringsteen.net, and several other prominent outlets. Shaw is a diehard Springsteen fan and has also been known to rock out to the works of John Eddie.