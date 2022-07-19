Hugh Jackman Joins Hulu Animated Comedy Series ‘Koala Man’

Hugh Jackman has joined the voice cast of the upcoming Hulu adult animated comedy series “Koala Man,” Variety has learned.

The series — which was ordered at Hulu in March 2021 — was created by Michael Cusack, who also voices the title character. The show follows Kevin (Cusack) and his not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians. On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.

Jackman will star as Big Greg, the most well-liked man in Dapto and head of the Town Council. Per the character description, Big Greg has only known success. Formerly the host of “Fishing Big with Big Greg,” Australia’s third most popular fishing show, Big Greg has ridden his celebrity into a trusted position in Dapto. As Kevin’s direct supervisor, Big Greg makes Kevin feel inadequate as a provider and a man. To add insult to injury, Daptonians constantly credit Big Greg for Koala Man’s work saving the town.

Jackman, who is from Australia, is best known for playing Logan, a.k.a. Wolverine, the 20th Century Fox “X-Men” film franchise. He portrayed the character beginning with “X-Men” in 2000 and hung up his claws with the R-rated hit “Logan” in 2017. Jackman’s other notable film roles include the 2012 version of “Les Misérables,” for which he earned the Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy or musical and an Academy Award nomination. His other film roles include “Prisoners,” “The Greatest Showman,” and “The Prestige.” He also won an Emmy in 2005 for hosting the Tony Awards and has been nominated for five Emmys throughout his career. Jackman is also an accomplished stage actor and was recently nominated for the Tony Award for starring in “The Music Man.”

In addition to creating and starring in the series, Cusack also serves as an executive producer along with Justin Roiland, Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, and Michael Cowap. Hernandez and Samit are also the showrunners on the series. 20th Television Animation produces for Hulu.