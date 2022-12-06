Hugh Grant Joins Kate Winslet in Limited Series ‘The Palace’ at HBO

Hugh Grant has been cast in the upcoming HBO limited series “The Palace.”

Grant will appear in the series in a guest starring role. He joins previously announced cast members Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Andrea Riseborough in the drama, which is said to “tell the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.”

Exact character details for the series are being kept under wraps.

The role marks a return to HBO for Grant, who previously starred in the critically-acclaimed limited series “The Undoing” at the premium cabler opposite Nicole Kidman. Grant received both an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for his work on the show. His other TV credits include “A Very English Scandal,” for which he also got Emmy and Golden Globe nods. He is primarily known for his feature roles, including the “Bridget Jones” films, “Notting Hill,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” and “Paddington 2.”

He is repped by CAA and The Lede Company.

Will Tracy serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “The Palace.” Stephen Frears will direct and executive produce, with Winslet executive producing in addition to starring. Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward also executive produce, with Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe also writing for the series.

“The Palace” will be the fourth HBO limited series with Winslet in the lead role. It was announced in June that Winslet is also attached to star in the HBO limited series “The Trust,” based on the novel of the same name by Hernan Diaz. Prior to that, she starred in the HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” for which she won the Emmy Award for best actress in a limited series. She had previously won in the same category in 2011 for the HBO limited series “Mildred Pierce.”