Howard Stern Slams Harry and Meghan for Being ‘Whiny B—-es’ in Netflix Series: ‘It’s Been Painful’ to Watch

Howard Stern is fed up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the rollout of the couple’s new Netflix documentary series “Harry & Meghan.” The streamer debuted the first three episodes of the show on Dec. 8, with three more episodes set to follow on Dec. 15.

“It’s been painful,” Stern said of watching the series (via Mediaite). “I don’t — I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny bitches. I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it.”

“I get Prince Harry being pissed off at the monarchy for his mother,” Stern continued. “They treated her like shit…I feel bad for Prince Harry losing his mother and all that. So you got my empathy there. But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about ‘wah wah wah, and they don’t like me’ and she wants to be beloved in this country…it’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone.’ And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix — showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like the Kardashians except boring. You know what I mean?”

Stern expressed confusion over what Harry and Meghan want out of releasing their six-part Netflix series, asking, “Where do you go with this? Is this your career…talking about how humiliated you were being part of, I don’t know, living in a castle — and it’s hard to relate to. It’s like, it looks pretty terrific to me. If it was me, I never had to worry about money and never had to worry about work.”

Stern predicted that one day Harry will leave Meghan, telling his listeners, “I think he’s eventually not gonna dig her. I’m telling you.”

“Harry & Meghan” has generated worldwide interest since debuting on Netflix. BBC journalists have been actively refuting points the couple make it the series, including one claim that an engagement interview they gave to the BBC in 2017 was “orchestrated” and “rehearsed” by the network. British media figures have also been fighting back against the couple’s claim that they set out to “destroy” Meghan.

In his review of “Harry & Meghan,” Variety critic Daniel D’Addario wrote that the series finds the couple mostly rehashing past revelations. He added, “There’s an air of duty about the entire enterprise of ‘Harry & Meghan,’ as if they’re honor-bound to keep reciting their personal story until we eventually lose interest.”