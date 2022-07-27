‘Top Chef’ Contestant and Restaurateur Howard Kleinberg Dies at 46

Howard Kleinberg, a Miami restaurateur who also competed in season 3 of “Top Chef,” has died of a heart attack at age 46. He passed away over the weekend of July 23 and was celebrated at a July 26 funeral.

Kleinberg’s mother confirmed his death to the Miami Herald, saying, “I am just finding out how many lives he touched. He was married to his passion in life, which was his cooking.”

The official “Top Chef” Twitter account paid tribute to Kleinberg, writing, “The #TopChef family is saddened to learn about the unexpected passing of Howard Kleinberg from season three. Howie’s passion for cooking filled so many and our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”

