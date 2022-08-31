How to Watch the Armie Hammer Docuseries ‘House of Hammer’ Online

A new docuseries about Armie Hammer arrives on Discovery+ Friday, promising to delve deep into the headline-making accusations leveled against the actor over the past year, in addition to his wealthy family’s dark past.

The trailer for “House of Hammer,” which dropped earlier this month, includes clips of conversations with the actor’s ex-girlfriends Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, who provide screenshots of text conversations, voice memos and photos to back up their accounts of the alleged abuse they endured. The trailer ends with the huge kicker that Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, will also be featured in the docuseries, speaking out about her own family.

“On the outside, we were a perfect family, but magnify ‘Succession’ a million times and it was my family,” she says in the clip. “If you believe about making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem pole.”

The series, directed by Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbes, will use a trove of archival content and interviews from survivors and family members to help expose the “debauchery, deceit, abuse, addiction and corruption” within five generations of Hammer men, according to the series’ official logline.

Hammer, who has starred in blockbuster films such as “The Social Network,” “Call Me by Your Name” and most recently, Disney’s “Death on the Nile,” is the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer. Last year, he was dropped by his agency WMF after facing a slew of accusations of sexual abuse and improper behavior by numerous women.

The allegations against the actor first made headlines in early 2021 when screenshots of text messages shared on social media seemed to show Hammer’s cannibalistic fetishes. What followed was a firestorm of similar accounts from other women, including a more serious accusation of rape from a woman who came forward and is being represented by attorney Gloria Allred.

Hammer has incessantly denied all the accusations leveled against him, but the actor has been ousted from Hollywood ever since. After his career downfall, Variety recently learned that Hammer is currently living in the Cayman Islands selling timeshares.

“House of Hammer” arrives on Discovery+ on Sept. 2. In order to stream the series you’ll have to sign up for the streamer, with plans starting at $4.99/month. New users can sign up for a seven-day free trial here.

Buy Now: 7-Day Free Trial Buy It