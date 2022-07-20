‘House of the Dragon’ Official Trailer Brings ‘Games of Thrones’ Violence and War Back to HBO

Step aside, winter, because fire and blood are now coming to Westeros.

HBO has released the first official trailer for “House of the Dragon,” the network’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series debuting on Aug. 21.

The show, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” follows the tumultuous story of House Targaryen under the rule of King Viserys I. And, of course, there is one goal on seemingly every character’s mind: the Iron Throne.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood,” “House of the Dragon” will follow the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra, who fought for the throne after the death of their father. The war pits Westeros’ great houses — including the Lannisters and Starks — against each other, resulting in the death of House Targaryen’s most powerful dragons. It would take centuries until Westeros would see another dragon, all thanks to Daenerys Targaryen (Khaleesi).

“House of the Dragon” stars Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Steve Toussaint plays “The Sea Snake,” Lord Corlys Velaryon, and Paddy Considine will play the powerful King Viserys I. Rounding out the cast is Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria.

Martin executive produces alongside Vince Gerardis, and showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal. Ramin Djawadi, whose award-winning score for “Game of Thrones” inspired a world tour, is returning to compose music for the prequel series.

While there are other Westeros-related series in development, “House of the Dragon” is the only confirmed “Game of Thrones” spinoff show — so far. Martin, who signed a five-year development deal with HBO, is overseeing development on various ideas, including “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” “10,000 Ships,” “9 Voyages” and “Flea Bottom.”

Watch the full trailer below.