‘House of the Dragon’ Co-Creator Ryan Condal Renews Overall Deal With HBO

“House of the Dragon” co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal is extending his relationship with HBO and has renewed his overall deal, Variety has confirmed.

The agreement comes on the heels of “House of the Dragon’s” success among viewers. After opening to the largest audience for a new original series in HBO history in August, the “Game of Thrones” prequel series, which is now averaging 29 million viewers per episode in the U.S., has been renewed for a second season, with Condal to continue as showrunner.

The writer first inked the overall deal with HBO in 2020 following the announcement of “House of the Dragon’s” straight-to-series order. In addition to serving as a writer, he also worked as an executive producer and co-showrunner on Season 1 alongside director Miguel Sapochnik. For Season 2, Condal was elevated to sole showrunner.

“When I picked up that paperback copy of ‘Game of Thrones’ over two decades ago, I wasn’t even sure I would make it as a screenwriter. To find myself here, having co-created a series set in Westeros, is almost beyond thought. I am incredibly fortunate,” Condal said in a statement. “I’m grateful to George R.R. Martin for believing in me and to HBO for placing their trust in me. I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO to tell the next chapter in the Targaryen saga, and I’m hoping that it’s just one of many to come.”

“Ryan Condal is a singular talent. He has a magnificent ability to tell stories, build worlds, and shape character, as well as deep passion and respect for George R.R. Martin’s universe. The years we’ve spent collaborating with him on ‘House of the Dragon’ have affirmed our desire to expand our partnership with him now and in years to come,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films.

Prior to his “Game of Thrones” tenure, Condal co-created, executive produced, and showran the USA series “Colony” for three seasons. He also penned the film “Neo Earth” for Netflix and wrote “Highlander” for Chad Stahelski, which is set up at Lionsgate. He was named one of Variety’s 10 TV Scribes to Watch for 2015.

Condal is represented by Grandview, WME, McKuin/Frankel/Whitehead.

Deadline first reported this news.