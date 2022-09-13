‘House of the Dragon’ Viewership Up 5% With Episode 4 (EXCLUSIVE)

Viewership of “House of the Dragon” increased by 5% between Episodes 3 and 4, Variety has learned exclusively.

Per Nielsen, linear viewing of the series remained mostly steady, with 2.536 million viewers across four cable airings for the week-ago episode compared to 2.474 million this Sunday. But with streaming on HBO Max and other HBO platforms included, Variety has confirmed overall U.S. viewership of the series is up 5% week over week.

Titled “King of the Narrow Sea,” Episode 4 premiered on Sunday night as NBC was airing Week 1 of Sunday Night Football. The programs will air concurrently for the rest of Season 1’s run. Additionally, “House of the Dragon” slightly competes for linear viewership with a show on its own network: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” returned to HBO on Sunday night after two weeks off the air, shifting the timing of Episode 4’s repeat airings to later timeslots.

More to come…