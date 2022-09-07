‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Falls by 1 Million Cable Viewers, Marking First Linear Ratings Drop

Traditional TV viewership of “House of the Dragon” has dropped for the first time.

Episode 3, titled “Second of His Name,” was watched by 2.5 million people across its four cable airings on HBO on Sunday, per Nielsen — one million fewer viewers than Episode 2.

It’s important to note that this total-viewer tally refers only to the number of people who caught the episode on the HBO linear channel as measured by Nielsen, because Warner Bros. Discovery declined to share internal streaming data from HBO Max for “House of the Dragon” Episode 3 — though the company did report that viewership after the first two episodes.

Nielsen’s linear data states that “House of the Dragon” viewership jumped from 3.2 million with Episode 1 to 3.5 million to Episode 2 — a 9.4% increase — before this week’s 28.6% decrease.

When combining Nielsen’s cable numbers with WBD’s HBO Max viewership, Episode 1 drew 9.99 million viewers in its first night while Episode 2 was watched by 10.2 million, a 2% increase.

Episode 3 of the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones,” the preceding series to “House of the Dragon,” drew in 12 million linear viewers in 2019. “Game of Thrones” had eight years to develop its fanbase and become HBO’s biggest hit ever; its series finale is still the most-viewed episode the cabler has ever aired. Therefore, it may not be fair to compare the series’ end with “House of the Dragon’s” beginning — though it is notable that “Game of Thrones” Season 8 Episode 3 hit what was then a series high when it aired, whereas “House of the Dragon” is seeing a downward turn at this point in its season.

“House of the Dragon” has already been renewed for a second season.