Original ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Characters Crossover With ‘House of the Dragon’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Tyrone Biggums, Rick James and Silky Johnson are now “Game of Thrones” canon. The original “Chappelle’s Show” characters were resurrected for a very special “House of the Dragon” sketch on “Saturday Night Live.”

Returning host Dave Chappelle brought back three characters from his sketch series, which ran from 2003 to 2006 on Comedy Central. Similar to his show, Chappelle re-appeared after his 15-minute opening monologue ridiculing Kanye West for his antisemitic comments, and gave this pre-recorded video a little set up.

“Anyone out here watching this new show, ‘House of the Dragon,'” Chappelle asked the crowd, mic in hand. “I am the biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ fan, I love their new show. And I got to tell you, I love that they’re including Black characters. But to be honest, the Black characters … they take me out of it a little bit. It’s that blonde hair and old timey accents. It’s a little jarring, where are these people from?”

He then teed up the SNL “House of the Dragon” sketch dotted with “Chappelle’s Show” throwbacks. First up, Silky Johnson, who was reunited with original cast member Donnell Rawlings. After that, Tyrone Biggums made a cameo and then Rick James (complete with a Targaryen blonde wig) all played by Chappelle. And Ice-T also popped in for a quick appearance as “Larry Targaryen.” The brief sketch ended with James, Johnson and Biggums flying off on the backs of dragons with James kicking his feet all over the saddle, shouting his famous catchphrase into the clouds.

This is not the first time Chappelle has brought back his older characters for “SNL.” In 2016 the comedian recreated “The Walking Dead” with several “Chappelle’s Show” characters. Watch the whole clip below.