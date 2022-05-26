‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Series in Development at Netflix

More Sony video games are getting the TV treatment, as president Jim Ryan revealed in an investor briefing on Thursday that popular PlayStation titles “Horizon Zero Dawn” and “Gran Turismo” are the latest games going Hollywood.

The “Horizon Zero Dawn” series, based on the popular video games where robotic dinosaurs roam a post-apocalyptic world, is in development at Netflix, while “Gran Turismo,” a racing series, hasn’t landed a distributor yet.

In addition to the new projects, Sony confirmed that the “God of War” series, which was first announced in March as being shopped around to Amazon, has landed at the Prime Video streamer.

Sony and PlayStation Productions are ramping up their projects based on their popular video games, which was first kicked off with the “Uncharted” movie starring Tom Holland earlier this year. The next highly anticipated title is the “Last of Us” series coming to HBO, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the post-apocalyptic survivors Joel and Ellie. There’s also a “Twisted Metal” series, based on the vehicular combat video games, starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell and Thomas Haden Church coming to Peacock.

On top of those, there’s a “Ghost of Tsushima” feature film in the works from “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski. The video game takes place in feudal Japan and follows a samurai named Jin Sakai on a quest for revenge during the Mongol invasion.

