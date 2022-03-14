Warner Bros. TV Group and HBO Sign First-Look Deal with Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures

Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO have sealed a new first-look deal with producer Stephanie Allain (“Dear White People”) and her Homegrown Pictures banner. Allain already held a first-look pact with the studio, which she sealed in February 2020; this extends that relationship and includes a partnership with HBO.

Under the multi-year deal, Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team (which includes director of development Gabrielle Ebron) will develop original scripted programming for HBO and HBO Max, as well as other streaming services, cable and broadcast outlets. Warner Bros. Television will produce those projects.

Allain’s credits include producing the 2020 Oscars, alongside Lynette Howell Taylor. Allain was nominated for an Emmy Award, in the outstanding variety special (live) category. She also made history as the first African American woman in history to produce the Academy Awards.

Homegrown Pictures was founded by Allain in 2003; its credits include “Hustle & Flow,” “Something New,” “Peeples,” “Beyond the Lights,” “French Dirty,” “Burning Sands,” “Juanita” and “The Weekend.” She has executive produced four seasons of the Netflix series “Dear White People,” the TV special “Women in Film Presents: Make it Work!” and the Freeform movie “Life-Size 2.”

“I’m so excited about the projects we’ve set up at WBTV over the past two years,” Allain said in a statement. “HBO, HBOMax and WBTV really get my vision for Homegrown Pictures, and Gabi and I are grateful for their support. We look forward to producing culturally specific shows that will resonate with wide audiences.”

Allain is the former director of the LA Film Festival and sits on the boards of organizations including American Cinematheque, Producers Guild of America and Cast & Crew.

Beyond the Warner Bros./HBO pact, Homegrown Pictures has a first-look film deal with Endeavor Content.

Allain is represented by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.