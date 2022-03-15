The Muppets Join ABC’s ‘Holey Moley’ As It Returns for Season 4 (TV News Roundup)

It’s not easy putting on the green. The Muppets have been added to this season of ABC’s reality competition “Holey Moley,” the network announced Tuesday. It’s part of the Alphabet net’s Spring unscripted series lineup, with three shows set to premiere May 3.

Season 4 of “Holey Moley,” the mini-golf competition show executive produced by Steph Curry, will air at 8 p.m. ET. The series, which is produced by Unanimous Media and Eureka Productions, will feature characters from “The Muppets” as guest commentators this season, alongside established commentator duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore. Sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai also returns to the show. Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media produce “Holey Moley,” with Curry, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Kate Shelbourn, Jeron Smith and Erick Peyton executive producing.

“The Chase,” ABC’s remake of the popular British game show, is back for its season premiere that night at 9 p.m. ET. The game show features teams of players win money by competing against experts “chasers” in timed quiz game events. Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen join the series as new chasers for the season, alongside the returning Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. Sara Haines hosts “The Chase,” and Adam Sher, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino executive produce. The series is produced by ITV Entertainment.

The night rounds out with new true crime game show “What Do You Believe?” at 10 p.m. ET. Players of the game will hear two contrasting stories about a case, and have to put together the clues to determine which side is correct. “Who Do You Believe?” is produced by Lime Pictures (part of All3Media) in association with Walt Disney Television. Alex Weresow showruns and executive produces, and Sarah Tyekiff and Ben Crompton executive produce for Lime Pictures.

ABC has also released teasers for the new seasons of “Holey Moley” and “What Do You Believe?” View below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3cKtMJeH1A

Also in today’s TV News Roundup:

SPECIALS

“Pickled,” an upcoming pickleball tournament special, has been ordered by CBS. The event will see notable celebrities paired up in teams and compete with one another in the buzzy sport, vying for the Golden Gherkin trophy. Proceeds from the event will be donated to charity. “Pickled” is produced by Funny or Die, in association with Stephen Colbert’s Spartina and CBS Studios. Colbert, Carrie Byalick, Evelyn McGee Colbert and Tom Purcell executive produce for Sparina, while Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Henry R. Muñoz III executive produce for Funny or Die.

DATES

Hulu has announced that the original documentary film “Look At Me: XXXTentacion” will premiere June 10. The documentary recounts the life of XXXTentacion, a rapper who died at 20 after being fatally shot in 2018. The film is set to follow how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became XXXTentacion, one of the most streamed Soundcloud artists of all time. “Look At Me: XXXTentacion” features interviews with the artist’s loved ones as well as archival footage. Sabaah Folayan directed the film, and executive produces with Rob Stone, Cleopatra Bernard, and Solomon Sobande.

STREAMING

Allen Media Group’s HBCU Go has announced a multi-year partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference — granting HBCU Go cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD and pay-per-view rights to NCAA Division I HBCU conference sporting events. Starting in the fall of the 2022-2023 season, the free-streaming digital platform will distribute programming for the SWAC across all sports. AMG’s other free streamers like theGrio, Local Now and Sports.TV will also air numerous games and events. “Some of the world’s greatest athletes have come from, and continue to play and coach for, these excellent Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “I appreciate SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland for partnering with us to deliver over 2,000 sporting events and engaging content on every device 24/7 worldwide.”

“Dragon Ball,” “Dragon Ball Z” and “Dragon Ball GT” are now available to watch on Crunchyroll in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The Japanese series will join “Dragon Ball Super,” which is currently available with English subtitles on the platform. The “Dragon Ball” franchise began in 1984 in Japan — when Akira Toriyama’s original manga series premiered in Shueisha’s “Weekly Shonen Jump.” More than 38 years later, “Dragon Ball” includes four TV series, 20 feature films and numerous video games.

CASTING

John Clarence Stewart (“Luke Cage”), Shamika Cotton (“The Wire”) and newcomer Miracle Watts will be joining the cast of “P-Valley” in recurring roles, as announced by Starz. Stewart will recur as Big Teak, a member of Lil’ Murda’s (J. Alphonse Nicholson) gang who is recently on parole. Cotton will recur as Farrah, an artist married to Coach, Mercedes’ (Brandee Evans) top client. Watts will recur as Big Bone, a fighter with high ambitions. Based on her play “Pussy Valley,” “P-Valley” creator Katori Hall serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Dante Di Loreto. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

EXECUTIVES

Estrella Media has promoted seven executives on its sales team, the company announced Tuesday. In digital sales, Brain Fisher was upped from vice president to senior vice president — and Rogelio Alves was named to replace him as vice president. Market leaders Claudia Santana, Daniel Lowry, Nic Valls, BJ Perez and Reza Hariri were promoted to vice president and regional director of sales roles. Santana, formerly general sales manager in Los Angeles, will oversee Estrella Media’s Southern California stations and digital properties. Valls, formerly general manager of WGEN, will continue to oversee sales for Miami TV station WGEN — and have expanded responsibility for the company’s WASA TV New York station. Lowry, formerly director of sales for Dallas, will oversee Estrella’s Texas stations and digital properties. Perez, formerly general sales manager in Denver, will continue sales responsibilities for Denver TV station KETD — and now oversee Chicago TV station WESV as well. Finally, Hariri, formerly general sales manager in San Francisco, will continue sales responsibilities for San Francisco TV station KEMO and will add Phoenix TV station KVPA.