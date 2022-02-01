Mary J. Blige Boosts Hologic in Super Bowl Commercial Debut

Hologic has been around for 36 years, but it’s only just getting around to using TV commercials. And its first TV ad will debut on the media’s biggest stage.

“Go big or go home,” says Jane Mazur, the company’s vice president of communications.

The medical-technology company will take to Super Bowl LVI on NBC with a 30-second ad slated to appear in the first half of that game that features Mary J. Blige, the artist who also figures prominently in Pepsi’s halftime show in the same event. The company’s goal is to get women to think about keeping current on wellness and medical screenings.

Every Super Bowl ad roster is filled with rookies, or first-time advertisers — often upstart companies just looking to raise awareness of their products or name. Last year, with stalwart Super Bowl bands like Budweiser, Coca-Cola and Pepsi sitting on the sidelines, a phalanx of newbies took the field, According to ad-tracker Kantar, 26 different first-time Super Bowl advertisers took part in the game. More hopefuls are lining up this year as well, including Crypto.com, Booking.com, FTX, Rakuten, Sam’s Club and Irish Spring.

Hologic has lined up some powerful marketing firepower. Blige is instantly recognizable and eager to help boost the company’s health message for women. “The Super Bowl attracts one of the largest television audiences anywhere – the opportunity to reach women on such a stage appealed to me. I truly believe our health is our wealth,” Blige said in responses to questions that were sent via email. “I choose projects with an important message and a purpose. I chose to do this ad with Hologic because it spoke to me authentically with its health message and gave me a chance to talk to other women about the importance of putting their health first.”

At a time when pandemic living has kept some people from keeping current with medical tests, Hologic executives believe “this message will resonate,” says Mazur. A study conducted by the company this month found that nearly 50% of women ages 16 to 54 have not seen a medical professional for a health screening in the past year.

To make sure the ad resonated among its target audience, Hologic enlisted a team of creative female executives and agencies, including CHE Creative, a Black-owned advertising agency; director/artist child.; Little Minx, a female-owned production company; and the communications advisory firm Cheryl Overton Communications.

For Blige, the ad gives her an opportunity to just be herself. “People will see Mary – me doing me – and how I make time to prioritize my health despite the how busy I am every day. I’m no different than other women,” she says. “With this ad, I want to remind women that we can’t do for others unless we take care of our health first.”