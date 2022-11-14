Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter, Podcast Developer Holly Ramsay, Signs with CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Holly Ramsay, daughter of famed multi-Michelin starred chef Gordon Ramsay and TV presenter Tana Ramsay, has signed with CAA for representation.

Holly serves as a podcast developer at Gordon Ramsay and FOX Entertainment’s co-venture, Studio Ramsay Global. She is also currently in production on a documentary focused on sex education and attitudes towards sex for the banner.

Her first podcast was the 13-episode series “21 & Over,” which launched in 2021 from Cloud10 Media and Studio Ramsay Global. The series explored mental health, family dynamics, identity and what it means to be a 20-something in today’s world.

According to the show’s synopsis, Holly gives her fans a glimpse into her personal life by showing them what’s not shared online. “On ’21 & Over’ Holly makes the very brave decision to open up about her deeply personal experiences, the trials and vulnerabilities of dealing with depression and the stigmas associated with a range of disorders including PTSD and anxiety. The aim of the podcast is to create a kind, healthy and safe conversation to inspire healing and emotional well-being,” the logline reads.

On social media, Ramsay maintains a solid presence on TikTok, where she holds over 300,000 followers and counting. She shares her fashion interests, travel and family updates with her fans through her carefully curated vlogs, including her series of get dressed with me videos.

Holly has appeared in “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch” and “The F Word” and has worked with such brands as BetterHelp, Pandora Jewelry, Daniel Wellington, Desenio and LookFantastic, among others.