‘History of a Pleasure Seeker’ Pilot Not Moving Forward at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

The “History of a Pleasure Seeker” pilot is not moving forward and will not be be picked up to series at Hulu, Variety has learned exclusively.

The show was first ordered to pilot at the streaming service back in March 2022. It was based on the Richard Mason novel of the same name. Per the official logline, the show was a musical drama “set in Amsterdam in 1907, a tale of a charismatic young man’s explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque.”

The cast for the pilot included Carla Woodcock, Callum Kerr, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Olumide Olorunfemi, and Bebe Bettencourt.

“History of a Pleasure Seeker” was based on the Richard Mason novel of the same name. Mason adapted the novel for the screen and also served as an executive producer. Julie Anne Robinson directed and executive produced the pilot. Christopher Read executive produced in addition to serving as composer. Fremantle executive produced along with Jimmy Mulville of Hat Trick Productions and Michael Gracey. ABC Signature was the studio behind the pilot.

The decision to not move forward with the pilot comes about one month after Hulu picked up several other shows to series. Those include: a series adaptation of the book “Devil in The White City” with Keanu Reeves attached to star and Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese executive producing; an untitled orphan limited series starring Ellen Pompeo and Imogen Reid; and a series adaptation of the book “The Other Black Girl” with Rashida Jones attached as an executive producer.