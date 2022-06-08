Cyma Zarghami’s MiMO Studios Welcomes Preschoolers Into the Metaverse With Web3-Prep Series ‘@HippoPark’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kids’ television industry vet Cyma Zarghami’s MiMo Studios has launched a new preschool series aimed at preparing young children for consuming content and games in the Metaverse, Variety has learned exclusively.

Titled “@HippoPark,” the animated kids’ series is described as “a place where you can splash, climb, run, slide and play with your friends all of the time. You might see a hippo, you might pilot a plane, you might grow your own garden, you might dance in the rain. It’s your neighborhood park, just steps from your door, it’s filled with your favorites, your friends and much more.”

Launching via a standalone YouTube channel Wednesday, “@HippoPark” consists of episodes that range from 15 seconds to 1 minute, 30 seconds in length.

Created using UNreal Game Engine, “@HippoPark” is MiMO’s first project with an eye towards Web3 extensions. Zarghami’s production company predicts the future of kids’ content will be in “creating Web3 IP as the democratization of brand and franchises for kids emerges.”

The series will launch in Web2 with “a goal of meeting kids where they are currently consuming content — and then preparing for their migration to consuming content and games in Web3.” The second season of “@HippoPark” will be developed with Web3 extensions and “first-of-its-kind NFT and content for kids’ projects” that will allow the community to contribute to the IP.

Zarghami’s goal is follow a specific framework for kids in the Metaverse that she believes will help children and families “feel comfortable navigating within the space.” These promises made by MiMO regarding children’s Web3 content include the below:

• Respect the community, especially kids

• Assume the audience is younger than they are

• Encourage kindness and empathy

• Inspire creativity

• Celebrate diversity, visible and invisible

• Make safety a priority (and teach it where we can)

Launched by Zarghami, the former president of Nickelodeon and Viacom Media Networks Kids & Family Group, MiMO Studios is a female-owned and operated media company that specializes in kids and family content spanning preschool, animation and live-action that encourages co-viewing among members of the entire family.