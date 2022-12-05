‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ Docuseries to Air New Fourth Episode on TLC, Reveals First Look (EXCLUSIVE)

After the success for Discovery+ of the three-part documentary “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” earlier this year, sibling network TLC will air the series on linear cable for the first time, and will add a fourth episode, “Hillsong: The Newest Revelations.”

The docuseries will air over two nights on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, with “Hillsong: The Newest Revelations” premiering on TLC at 10 p.m. on the second night.

According to the announcement, “The brand-new hour on TLC will explore the most recent developments surrounding the Hillsong Church, including how the bombshell claims revealed in the docuseries have rocked the church and its members. The episode will offer new expert perspectives and uncover even more shocking details with added context.”

Variety can unveil the new episode’s cold open above, which reflects the aftereffects of “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed.” One woman says, “Once the documentary actually got released, it just opened a floodgate of conversation.” Another says: “I started to kind of panic — I was starting to worry I was in a cult.”

The talking heads in Episode 4 will be:

Roxanne Stone — Managing Editor of Religious News Service, Co-Host of Saved by the City Podcast

— Managing Editor of Religious News Service, Co-Host of Saved by the City Podcast Leonardo Blair — Senior Features Reporter at the Christian Post

— Senior Features Reporter at the Christian Post Allen Parr – Minister and Host of The BEAT YouTube Channel

– Minister and Host of The BEAT YouTube Channel Alec Spencer – Lawyer and former Executive Director of Assemblies of God Churches

– Lawyer and former Executive Director of Assemblies of God Churches Joyana Santini – Former Hillsong college student and NYC church member

– Former Hillsong college student and NYC church member Joe Sanders – Former Hillsong college student

“Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” premiered on Discovery+ on March 24. The series is an investigation into the church that attracted celebrity congregants such as Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kevin Durant, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner. The docuseries especially examined the downfall of Hillsong’s charismatic pastor, Carl Lentz, who resigned after his extramarital affair with Ranin Karim became a scandal in 2020. Karim — pictured above — was interviewed extensively in the Discovery+ documentary, which also delved into other Hillsong scandals.

In an interview with Variety in March, the docuseries’ executive producer Dan Johnstone said he’d set out to tell the story of how Hillsong had “crossed over from religious culture into pop culture.”

“Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” is produced by Breaklight Pictures, part of The Content Group (TCG), in association with New York Post Entertainment for TLC.

The success of the docuseries has also yielded the companion podcast “Hillsong: A Megachurch Shattered,” which is available on all platforms.