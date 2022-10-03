Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad to Produce Joshua Bennett’s ‘The Book of Mycah’ for Warner Bros. TV

As part of their overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, Lena Waithe’s company Hillman Grad Productions will adapt “The Book of Mycah,” a novella written by Joshua Bennett.

“The Book of Mycah” takes place in an alternate history America where Malcolm X came back from the dead in 1965. The television project is based on Bennett’s novella of the same name, which leads his most recent collection, “The Study of Human Life.” The book was published on Sept. 20 by Penguin Random House.

Waithe and Hillman Grad CEO Rishi Rajani will serve as executive producers on the TV adaptation, while creative executive Sylvia Carrasco will oversee the production.

Bennett is a professor of English and creative writing at Dartmouth College. Along with “The Study of Human Life,” he is the author of three books of poetry and literary criticism: “The Sobbing School” (Penguin Random House, 2016), which was a National Poetry Series selection and a finalist for an NAACP Image Award; “Being Property Once Myself” (Harvard University Press, 2020); and “Owed” (Penguin, 2020). He is repped by Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.

Also in the works from Hillman Grad’s deal with Warner Bros. TV, as recently reported exclusively by Variety, is the half-hour single camera skater comedy “Rollin’,” which is set for HBO Max. Hillman Grad set its first TV project at the studio back in November 2021, when it was announced that the company would produce a series adaptation of Steve James’ 1994 movie “Hoop Dreams.”