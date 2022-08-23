Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Featured in First Trailer for Docuseries ‘Gutsy’ (TV News Roundup)

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are playing with bees, putting out fires and rappelling down cliffs with pioneering women in the new trailer for “Gutsy,” an eight-part documentary event hitting Apple TV+ on Sept. 9.

Based the book “The Book of Gutsy Women,” the docuseries follows the mother-daughter duo as they celebrate the women who inspire them. Together, the duo hits the road to embark on a thought-provoking journey with women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes.

Joining the Clintons in their conversations are Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (aka Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn (aka ContraPoints) and more.

The series is produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC. “Gutsy” is executive produced by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Anna Chai, who also serves as showrunner. Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone produce with consulting producers Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie. The series is directed by Chai, MJ Delaney, Amber Fares, Sally Freeman, Yu Gu, Joie Jacoby, Arlene Nelson and Cynthia Wade.

Watch the full trailer below:

Also in today’s TV news:

PROGRAMMING

• A new original special “MASH: When Television Changed Forever” is set to premiere Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Reelz. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Korean War-themed comedy drama, the upcoming special explores the history and impact of the beloved series that ran from 1972 to 1983. Featuring exclusive interviews with cast members Jamie Farr (Cpl. Maxwell Q. Klinger), Mike Farrell (Capt. B.J. Hunnicutt) and Jeff Maxwell (Pvt. Igor Straminsky) along with producers and writers, the “MASH” cast and crew recall their first days on set, favorite episodes and battles to save the show from cancellation. The special is produced by AMS Pictures.

• The coming-of-age reality series “My Dream Quinceañera,” based on AwesomenessTV’s most-viewed YouTube series, will premiere as a new, reimagined series on Paramount+ this fall, the streamer announced Tuesday. The series follows three Southern Californian teens – Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada and Angelica Luna – as they celebrate the birthday parties of their dreams. Produced by Awesomeness, the 10-episode season is executive produced by Teresa Hsu (“Project Runway”). The first three episodes will be available on Sept. 16, followed by a weekly release of the season’s remaining episodes. Born as an AwesomenessTV YouTube series that spanned 39 seasons and more than 230 episodes, “My Dream Quinceañera” is produced by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president of unscripted and digital studio; Paul J Medford, vice president of unscripted, current series; and Luke Wahl, vice president of unscripted original content. Alongside the new series, AwesomenessTV will also debut a special short-form episode, “My Dream Quinceañera: Never Too Late,” that will follow the story of a trans woman who was never given the opportunity for a quinceañera at age 15. Now, she finally gets to experience her own quince. The episode will air across TikTok, YouTube, Snap, Instagram and Facebook.

PARTNERSHIPS

• Vevo, the leading music video network, and TelevisaUnivision, the Spanish-language media and content company, have partnered to launch 24/7 live streaming music videos channels on ViX, the first global large-scale streaming service created specifically for the Spanish-speaking world. ViX viewers can see “Vevo Latino,” featuring artists such as Romeo Santos and Shakira, as well as “Vevo Reggaeton & Trap,” showcasing artists such as Karol G and J Balvin, on the free, ad-supported streaming service. As part of the partnership, Vevo is also developing two additional FAST channels for ViX, including “Vevo Regional Mexican” and “Vevo Íconos Latinos.” The two FAST channels are expected to launch in the fall.

DEVELOPMENT

“One on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II,” the boxing event slated for Aug. 26, received a number of updates from Prime Video and ONE Championship on Tuesday. The event now has an updated lead card start time of 8:00 p.m and a total of 10 bouts across the evening’s lead and main cards. The premiere event, which will feature two world title fights, will be available exclusively to Prime members in the U.S. and Canada, broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. World title fights include a One Flyweight World Championship rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson as well as a bout between Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison for the One Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship.

AWARDS

The Television Academy has announced the first group of presenters for the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, set to take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4.

Presenters include:

Monica Aldama and Morgan Simianer (“Cheer”), Skylar Astin (“So Help Me Todd”; “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), W. Kamau Bell (“We Need to Talk About Cosby”), Christine Chiu and Kevin Kreider (“Bling Empire”), Cat Deeley (“So You Think You Can Dance”), Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”; “Fear the Walking Dead”), Marcia Gay Harden (“The Morning Show”), Chris Hardwick (“Talking Dead”), Jon Huertas (“This Is Us”), Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Ralph Macchio and William Zabka (“Cobra Kai”), Simone Missick (“All Rise”; “Iron Fist”), Niecy Nash (“The Rookie: Feds”; “Reno 911!”) and Randy Rainbow (“The Randy Rainbow Show”).