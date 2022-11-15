Hilarie Burton Slams ‘Bigot’ Candace Cameron Bure Over Great American Family Ignoring Gay Couples: You’re ‘Disgusting’

Candace Cameron Bure has ignited outrage after telling The Wall Street Journal that her new television home at Great American Family will not spotlight gay couples in leading roles. Bure, who left Hallmark Channel for Great American Family and is serving as its chief creative officer, said the network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Bure’s comments drew scorn on social media from “One Tree Hill” alum and Lifetime favorite Hilarie Burton Morgan, who slammed Bure as a “bigot” and called both her and the network “disgusting.”

“Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” Morgan wrote. “But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Bure told WSJ that she left Hallmark for Great American Family because she “knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” Great American Family founder is former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott, who doubled down on Bure’s claim that the new network will not spotlight gay couples.

“It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends,” Abbott said referring to LGBTQ-driven films. “There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

“Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry,” Hilarie Burton Morgan responded. “I called this shit out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too, Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

Abbott and Bure spoke with Variety in September about Great American Family and said that its primary focus at first will be Christmas and Christianity. Bure added, “I think we know the core audience and what they love is exactly how Bill originally built the Hallmark Channel. That was Christmas and those traditional holidays, so that’s what the focus is going to be. You’ve got to start somewhere. You can’t do everything at once.”

