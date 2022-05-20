‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Renewed for Season 4, Sets Season 3 Premiere Date

The theater kids of East High are in rehearsal for Season 4. Disney+ has renewed “High School Musical: The Musical: the Series” for a fourth outing, ahead of the Season 3 premiere.

In addition to announcing a fourth season, Disney also announced that Season 3 of the musical series will premiere on the streamer July 27. A first look clip from the season has also been released, showing Corbin Bleu, an original cast member from the “High School Musical” film trilogy, appearing as himself in a guest role. The clip can be viewed below.

Inspired by the popular 2005 Disney Channel Original film “High School Musical,” the “High School Musical: The Musical: the Series” is set in a fictional version of East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the film was shot. The series follows the behind-the-scenes drama of the school’s theater department as they produce their annual musicals, starting with the stage version of “High School Musical” in the first season, and “Beauty and the Beast” in the second. The third season will follow several of the East High students as they spend the summer at Camp Shallow Lake, working on a production of the Disney musical “Frozen.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of “High School Musical: the Musical: the Series” starred an ensemble cast that included Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr, Kate Reinders and Joe Serafini. Saylor Bell Curda and Adrian Lyles join the cast this season, while Reinders, Rodrigo, Saperstein and Serafini are now recurring, and Cyr is no longer featured. The season will also feature Bleu, Meg Donnelly, Jason Earles and Olivia Rose Keegan in guest roles.

“High School Musical: the Musical: the Series” is created and executive produced by Tim Federle. The series has received positive reviews since its creation, and has won a GLAAD Media Award and three Kids Choice Awards. The series is also notable for helping to launch Rodrigo, now a three time Grammy award winner for her debut album “Sour,” to fame.