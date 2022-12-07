‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Branded Television

Tim Federle and his Chorus Boy Productions have extended their multi-year overall deal with Disney Branded Television.

Federle is the creator of the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” which is currently in production on its fourth season. Federle is also an executive producer and showrunner on the series.

“Tim is a visionary leader with an unparalleled instinct for developing stories and characters that resonate deeply with teen and young adult audiences,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “He is a cherished member of our Disney Branded Television family, and I couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to continue to tell great stories together.”

Federle has also brought on two new creative executives at Chorus Boy. One is Bronwyn North-Reist, formerly director of development at Disney Branded Television, while the second is Jennie Frisbie, Federle’s longtime manager. North-Reist will serve as head of creative at Chorus Boy, while Frisbie will develop and produce content for the company while continuing in her role at Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

“It is an honor to keep making shows and movies at a company that I consider to be the ultimate ‘magic kingdom,'” Federle said. “I’m thankful to Dana Walden, Craig Erwich, Ayo Davis and Charlie Andrews for their belief in me and for the force that is Bronwyn North-Reist and Jennie Frisbie, who are the best storyteller-whisperers I could be partnering with on this next adventure.”

In addition to his work on the “High School Musical” series, Federle wrote, directed, and executive produced the Disney+ original film “Better Nate Than Ever,” based on Federle’s novel of the same name. He is also known for co-writing the animated film “Ferdinand” and is attached to direct “Sister Act 3.”

Federle is repped by CAA, Authentic, and attorney Ryan LeVine. North-Reist is repped by attorney Dave Ryan.