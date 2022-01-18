‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Adds Corbin Bleu and Four Others for Season 3

Corbin Bleu is returning some familiar territory a role in the third season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Bleu, Adrian Lyles, Meg Donnelly, Saylor Bell, and Jason Earles have all joined the Disney Plus series, which has just begun production Season 3. Bleu, Donnelly, and Earles will appear in guest star roles, while Lyles and Bell will be series regulars.

Season 3 is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers stage a high-stakes production of “Frozen” and determine who is “best in snow.” Season 3 will also feature music from “Camp Rock” and the “High School Musical” franchise.

Bleu will appear as himself, a star of the “High School Musical” franchise. Lyles will play Jet, Camp Shallow Lake’s mysterious new kid. Bell will play Maddox, a bright-eyed, quick-witted “techie,” who always follows the rules. Donnelly appears as Val, a confident and funny college student and longtime camper-turned-counselor-in-training, who is ready to choreograph the summer production of “Frozen.” Earles will play as Dewey Wood, the stone-faced, killjoy of a Camp Director of Camp Shallow Lake.

The five new members join returning cast members Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Tim Federle developed “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and also serves as executive producer. Season 1 of the series debuted in late 2019, with Season 2 beginning on Disney plus in May 2021. The cast of the show also performed in a Christmas special episode that dropped in December 2020.