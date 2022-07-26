Retta’s ‘Ugliest House in America’ Gets Early Season 3 Renewal From HGTV

HGTV has renewed its series “Ugliest House in America” starring actress and comedian Retta. Season 3 is set to premiere in early 2023.

The new series will follow Retta on a tour of five U.S. regions in which she will visit unsightly properties nominated by homeowners who believe their place is one of the worst in the country. The house deemed to be teh ugliest will be the beneficiary of a $150,000 renovation steered by HGTV interior design star Alison Victoria.

“Millions of people tuned-in to watch Retta hilariously celebrate the ugly alongside the homeowners during the first season of Ugliest House in America, and we found some spectacularly ugly homes in paradise in season two,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development at HGTV. “Just when we thought the houses couldn’t get worse, America did not disappoint. In the new season, we’ll get back on the road and give fans more of what they love most about this series – especially ugly and fantastically funny home tours with Retta.”

The quick renewal comes as a vote of confidence in Retta and the series that only launched its second season on July 24. A veteran standup comic, Retta became a breakout star on the 2009-2015 NBC comedy series “Parks and Recreation” opposite Amy Poehler.

Season 2 of the mercy mission for houses in need of rehab is dubbed “Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise.” Viewers can find the series on Sundays at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 14 on linear HGTV and on streamer Discovery+. Season 1 is also available in full on Discovery+.

(Pictured: Retta)