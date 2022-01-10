‘Hell or High Water’ Series Adaptation in the Works at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

A series adaptation of the film “Hell or High Water” is in the works at Fox, Variety has learned exclusively.

In the series version, when a ruthless oil tycoon attempts to plunder a West Texas ranching community, two local brothers dodge a zealous Texas Ranger and fight to keep what’s theirs, one bank robbery at a time, come hell or high water.

The one-hour drama project has received a script and additional material to series order at the broadcaster. Jessica Mecklenburg (“Dopesick,” “Stranger Things) will write and executive produce. Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, and Marcy Ross of SK Global will also executive produce along with Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane of Madison Wells and Julie Yorn and Carla Hacken. Kimmel, Penotti, Pritzker, Shane, Yorn, and Hacken all produced the original film.

SK Global will produce along with Fox Entertainment. SK Global executive Mark O’Connor is shepherding the project with president of television Ross and Shane for Madison Wells. The deal was negotiated on behalf of SK Global by its head of business and legal affairs, Brian Kornreich.

“Hell or High Water” was released in 2016. It was written by Taylor Sheridan and directed by David Mackenzie. Ben Foster, Chris Prine, Jeff Bridges, and Gil Birmingham starred. None of them are currently involved with the TV version. The film opened to strong critical acclaim upon its release, particularly for the performances and for Sheridan’s screenplay. It was ultimately nominated for four Academy Awards, specifically getting nods for best picture, best editing, best supporting actor for Bridges, and best original screenplay for Sheridan.