‘Heathers: The Musical’ To Premiere on the Roku Channel (TV News Roundup)

Roku is set to release a live capture of the West End stage show “Heathers: The Musical” as a Roku Original special on the Roku Channel. The special will be available to stream in the U.S. on Friday, Sept. 16.

Based on the 1989 cult classic film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, the musical adaptation follows Westerberg High student Veronica Sawyer, the beautiful yet cruel Heathers, and mysterious rebel Jason “J.D.” Dean. Ailsa Davidson (Veronica), Simon Gordon (J.D.), Maddison Firth (Heather Chandler), Vivian Panka (Heather Duke) and Teleri Hughes (Heather McNamara) star in the musical.

Andy Fickman directs the musical, with book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe. Fickman, Murphy and O’Keefe will produce, along with Village Roadshow Pictures (VRP) and Bill Kenwright’s BKStudios. “Heathers: The Musical” will be filmed at The Other Palace, where the stage show made its U.K. debut in 2018.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

CASTING

Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall and Pat Healy have been upped to the role of series regular for Season 6 of “Station 19,” ABC announced Tuesday. Dandridge (“Greenleaf,” “The Flight Attendant”) plays Chief Natasha Ross in the newest season of the “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff based in Seattle. The first responder drama also finds Randall (“Ozark,” “Westworld”) as Captain Sean Beckett, a career firefighter with a drinking problem. Finally, Healy (“Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Bad Education”) will play former chief Michael Dixon.

Freeform’s new unscripted series “The Come Up,” one of three original nonfiction series the network is releasing this year, today announced its ensemble cast. Joining the new series is Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Trower and Sophia Wilson. Each of the new members thieves in their respective fields of modeling, fashion design, photography, acting and nightlife organizing. “The Come Up” is a glimpse into the feelings and moments that define coming-of-age as a creative in a post-pandemic New York. The six young New Yorkers follow their dreams and pursue love and art on their own terms. The series premieres on Freeform on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with the first four episodes airing back to back. After that, two episodes will air each week. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.

ACQUISITIONS

FilmRise has acquired the digital distribution rights to all 21 seasons of Goldstein Pictures Corporation’s “Cheaters.” The package includes over 1,000 episodes of the reality series, which premiered in 2000 and focuses on people who believe their significant other is cheating on them, so they hire the “Cheaters Detective Agency” to investigate the situation. “Cheaters” is currently available in the U.S. on VH1 and Pluto TV, as well as the FilmRise app, The Roku Channel and Amazon’s FreeVee. The deal was negotiated by FilmRise’s Max Einhorn and Octopean Media’s Jeff Goldman, on behalf of Goldstein Pictures Corporation.

EXECUTIVES

BBC Studios has named Janet Brown and Tara Maitra to two newly created executive roles, the company announced Tuesday. Brown, who previously worked at independent entertainment studio Gunpowder & Sky, has been named president of content distribution in North America and Latin America. In the role, Brown will create the vision and set strategic direction in order to drive continued growth across BBC Studios’ diversified commercial business in the regions. Meanwhile, Maitra has been promoted to chief commercial officer of global distribution. Previously the chief commercial officer at BBC Studios Americas, Maitra is now charged with oversight for global syndication and advertising sales as well as business transformation and digital business development. Brown and Maitra will be based in New York and report directly to Rebecca Glashow, CEO of global distribution.