‘Heartstopper’ Continues Twitter Winning Streak as ‘Riverdale’ Memes Go Viral

Plus, ‘Resident Evil’ and ‘American Song Contest’ strum up chatter

Once again, “Heartstopper” was the top show on Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of May 9-15, extending its winning streak to four straight weeks. The Netflix series pulled in 256,000 engagements (down 57% week-over-week) as fans demanded a second season or finally caught up on the coming-of-age story, inspired by Alice Oseman’s webcomic and graphic novel of the same name.

Coming in second place this week was “Riverdale” on the heels of a big week for The CW. The network confirmed seven cancellations ahead of its May 19 upfront presentation, leading many to question the seventh-season “Riverdale” renewal. The show has come under scrutiny from fans for its outlandish storylines, and several memes and snarky tweets popped up as a result.

Online discourse was more positive following a new episode on Wednesday, in which Veronica (Camila Mendes) got venomous, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (K.J. Apa) spent one final night together. Overall, it drew 115,500 engagements throughout the week.

Netflix also claimed the third spot on this week’s chart by debuting the first trailer for its upcoming live-action “Resident Evil” series. The teaser revealed that the show, with Lance Riddick starring as Albert Wesker, contains two timelines. Tamara Smart and Ella Balinska play the younger and older versions of his daughter, Jade.

The show’s storyline, under the supervision of Andrew Dabb (“Supernatural”), remains under wraps. The series is produced by Constantin Film, with Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben serving as executive producers.

In fourth place was a Trending TV staple, “Moon Knight.” The Disney+ hit wrapped its initial run on May 4. Although Marvel initially promoted it as a limited series, speculation about whether the show will return for another installment has helped drive the conversation.

Fans also continued to take to Twitter to express their excitement over the reveal of May Calamawy as Scarlet Scarab, the MCU’s first Egyptian superhero.

Rounding out the Top 5 was NBC’s “American Song Contest.” In the May 9 finale, K-pop performer AleXa from Oklahoma won the inaugural season in a vote that was 15% jury and 85% public. As part of the prize, AleXa was supposed to perform “Wonderland” at the Billboard Music Awards. However, she barely appeared on-camera during Sunday’s award show, confusing fans. Overall the reality competition earned more than 90,000 engagements.

On the back half of the chart, “Stranger Things” continued to make its presence known ahead of its May 27 return on Netflix. The cast lit up the internet following Friday’s fourth season world premiere event in Brooklyn, N.Y. There, producers detailed what to expect in the upcoming season as fans marveled at the young cast members’ ages following a three-year delay between seasons.

In sixth place was one of The CW’s casualties, “Legacies,” as fans protested the show’s cancellation after four seasons. The fantasy drama’s end brings “The Vampire Diaries” universe to a close on the network after 13 years.

The fourth and final Netflix property to land on this week’s chart was “Bridgerton,” which came in at No. 8 with nearly 57,000 engagements. Fans mainly reacted to news about Season 3, which includes the recasting of Francesca (Hannah Dodd takes over from exiting actor Ruby Stokes).

Creators also revealed that they are skipping ahead of the Julia Quinn books on which the period drama is based. Instead of focusing on Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) love life, the series will spotlight the romance between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Coughlan made the reveal during Sunday’s FYSEE panel.

Rounding out this week’s list is The CW’s “Dynasty” in ninth following its axing on the network after five seasons, and Disney+’s upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” in 10th place. The latest “Star Wars” show has been generating buzz for weeks now, but fans were particularly excited following a London press event this week.

