‘Heartstopper’ Stars Joe Locke and William Gao Among Presenters at 1st Children’s & Family Emmys (EXCLUSIVE)

Laurence Fishburne, Kyla Pratt (“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”) and “Heartstopper” stars William Gao and Joe Locke are among the presenters lined up for the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmys, Variety has learned exclusively.

The awards, overseen by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, will take place over two nights this coming weekend. JoJo Siwa, nominated for outstanding choreography (Peacock’s “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution”) hosts the creative arts ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, while the main event on Sunday, Dec. 10, will be hosted by Jack McBrayer, who is nominated for outstanding host (Apple TV+’s “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show”).

As previously announced, LeVar Burton will receive the lifetime achievement award on Dec. 11, presented by Fishburne. And the all-girl group XOMG POP! Will perform on Dec. 10. Both nights take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles.

Also appearing during the Dec. 11 event is the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, which will perform. Presenters include Indigenous actor Sovereign Bill, who voices the lead character in PBS Kids’ “Molly of Denali”; YouTube’s “Tab Time” star Tabitha Brown; voice actor Grey DeLisle (Lola, Lana, Lily, Meryl, Cheryl, Scoots, Mopes and Mrs. Bernardo on Nickelodeon’s “The Loud House”); Eden Espinosa (Disney Junior’s “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery”) and Gao and Locke from “Heartstopper.”

The Dec. 10 show will feature presenters including Malia Baker and Sophie Grace (Netflix’s “The Baby-Sitters Club”); Ben Giroux (“Henry Danger,” “The Adventures of Kid Danger,” “Big Nate”); PBS Kids characters Donkey Hodie and Purple Panda; Shaylee Mansfield and Jevon Whetter (“Madagascar: A Little Wild”); former NBA star John Salley (Disney+’s “Sneakerella”); “Sesame Street” puppeteer Martin P. Robinson (Mr. Snuffleupagus, Telly Monster, Slimey the Worm); and Pratt.

Nearly 3,000 submissions were received for this year’s inaugural ceremony, which NATAS says now makes it the org’s largest competition. The Children’s & Family Emmys will be streamed live on NATAS’ Vimeo-powered viewing platform, as well as at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and on The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV and Roku.

See the full list of nominees here.