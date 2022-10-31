‘Heartstopper’ Creator and Fans Rally Around Star Kit Connor After He’s ‘Forced’ to Come Out as Bisexual

Fans of and the creator behind Netflix series “Heartstopper” are rallying around series star Kit Connor after the actor shared that he was “forced” to come out as bisexual.

The 18-year-old actor made a rare appearance on Twitter Monday, writing: “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

Though Connor didn’t specify why he felt forced to come out, some have recently accused the actor of “queerbaiting” on social media. The controversy began after photos emerged of him holding hands with Maia Reficco, his co-star in “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.”

In “Heartstopper,” Connor plays Nick Nelson, a popular rugby player who befriends Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring; the two develop a romantic relationship.

back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) October 31, 2022

Alice Oseman, the creator, writer and showrunner of “Heartstopper,” immediately shared her support for Connor in a reply to his tweet.

“I truly don’t understand how people can watch ‘Heartstopper’ and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes,” Oseman wrote. “I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing.”

In interviews with Variety, Oseman, Connor and star Joe Locke all spoke on what they hope the Netflix series, which started production on Season 2 in September, can mean to young queer people.

“If ‘Heartstopper’ helps a young queer person in their coming out journey, or if it helps a parent understand their child a little bit better, it is the most lovely and heartwarming thing you could hear and makes it feel like it’s all worth it,” Oseman said.

Connor added, “To have a show where you see queer people being happy and being together and united as a group, I think there’s something really beautiful about that. I think that shows like ‘Euphoria’ that are very queer are still very much sort of adult in many ways because they are very dark and gritty. I think it’s really important to have a show that is just portraying queer love and queer beauty.”

See fan’s support for Connor below.

I’m so disappointed in this fandom. In three days we bullied one of the shows stars off twitter for absolutely no reason, and now we’ve forced the other star to out himself. HS is the most warm and loving show, but this fandom is extremely toxic. I’m so sad and disappointed. — Alex (@heartstopper987) October 31, 2022

heartstopper was the first thing to make me feel safe and accepted as a bisexual person, and seeing that hstwt bullied kit connor into coming out is absolutely gut wrenching. that’s the one thing that nick nelson was afraid of, and you’ve done it to the person who imbodied him. — bee 🍂 // kit connor defender 🤨 (@darcystrumpet) October 31, 2022

a big fat fuck you to everyone who said that kit connor was queerbaiting and an even bigger fuck you to everyone who wouldn't leave him alone about his sexuality. an even bigger fuck you to anyone who says anything bad about the heartstopper cast. kit I love you and we're sorry — abi ⁷ 🍂 (@bangtwicetea) October 31, 2022

im so proud of him for sharing this with us but fuck anyone who has called him a queerbaiter or anything like that. no one should feel forced to come out, famous or not. the point of heartstopper is not to assume sexualities yet people do that for one of the main actors?? https://t.co/2A7Z3FIx3X — ez (@loverneIson) October 31, 2022